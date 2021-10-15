Police report – October 15, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

No MOT and incorrect licence

On Tuesday October 5 at at 1.25am, police carried out routine checks on a vehicle on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. The vehicle was established as not having a valid MOT test certificate in place. The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was spoken to and at this time was also found to have incorrect details on her driving licence. She was cautioned and charged with the offences and a report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs in vehicle

At 8.30pm on Tuesday October 5 a motorist was stopped by police on the A83 at Lochgair. The driver, a man aged 54, was detained for the purposes of a drug search and a small amount of herbal cannabis was recovered from the vehicle. He was issued a recorded police warning.

Cannabis found

Police officers in Lochgilphead had cause to stop and detain a 37-year-old man for the purposes of a drug search on Lochnell Street at 10.25pm on Tuesday October 5. He was issued a recorded police warning after being found to be in possession of a small amount of herbal cannabis.

Recorded police warning

About 2pm on Saturday October 9 at Union Street, Lochgilphead, police had cause to stop and detain a man aged 27 for the purposes of a drug search. After a small amount of herbal cannabis was recovered in the search he was issued with a recorded police warning.