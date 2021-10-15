For one night only – Ardrishaig becomes Paris

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) transported the audience to the pavement cafés of Paris for a night of musical magic.

In reality, the venue on Saturday October 2 was the newly refurbished Ardrishaig Public Hall and the performers were Les Trois Blondes – Scotland’s only Bal-musette band playing classical Parisian café music.

The trio comprised John Burns on first accordion with second accordionist James Coutts and Fergus Wood on drums – who doubled up as a very informative compere.

The hall was laid out with tables adorned with checked tablecloths and candles, so once the music started with a typical musette-style waltz it set the flavour of the evening.

The audience was provided with a snapshot of historical background and the introduction of the accordion to the café culture of France in the 1920s and its development, before some information on the music and composers.

The pieces performed were all dances – waltzes, foxtrots, polkas, quicksteps and tangos.

Much of the music was well-known with highlights including a foxtrot C’est Si Bon, Under the Bridges of Paris and the theme for ‘Allo, ‘Allo, which everybody knew.

It wasn’t all Parisian, as a selection of Gaelic waltzes and a set of Irish jigs were included.

Concinnous Waltz, an intricate piece composed by John Burns for his band, was included in the programme.

For jazz fans, the exciting, bluesy foxtrot Nuages wouldn’t have been out of place in a jazz club, which Les Trois Blondes were very happy to perform.

This was the first concert in the MAAA season back in the refurbished hall and it was great to be back.

The audience enjoyed the atmosphere of the Parisian café if the smiles, gently-tapping feet and enthusiastic applause were anything to go by.

The association’s next performance is Antigone, Interrupted by the Scottish Dance Theatre on Friday October 22 with a workshop on Saturday October 23.