Engineers plan Inveraray sea wall repair

A damaged A83 sea wall on the shores of Loch Fyne is scheduled for repair ‘later this year’.

Traffic lights have been in place on the A83 trunk road at the Lochgilphead side of Inveraray for a few months now as a precaution, pushing all traffic on to the Inveraray-bound lane.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland explained: ‘The temporary traffic lights currently operational on the A83 near the Loch Fyne Hotel in Inveraray were put in place as a safety precaution earlier this year after teams discovered some undermining behind the sea wall.

‘Since then, teams have undertaken a series of investigations in the form of geotechnical inspections, 3D topographic surveys and ground-penetrating radar surveys.

‘Engineers are currently assessing this information and preparing a design. Once this is completed we will be in a position to programme the works, which are anticipated to get underway later this year.

‘The temporary traffic lights will remain in place until the works are completed to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians. We would like to thank road users and the local community for their continued patience.’