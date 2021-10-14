Tarbert voted top marina for 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert Harbour has been voted Marina of the Year by Scotland’s national boating club.

The accolade came this week from Sailing Cruising Scotland following a national vote.

A spokesperson for Tarbert harbour said: ‘We are delighted to receive this award and would like to extend our thanks to everyone who voted for us.’

The accolade comes after the completion of a £700,000 project to improve facilities at Tarbert harbour.

The initiative by Tarbert Harbour Authority has involved new toilet, shower and laundry facilities and the old toilet block converted into a new harbour office, reception and chandlery.

A new waste pump-out station and a purpose-built waste/recycling area have also been completed.

The project was supported by £300,000 of funding from the Coastal Communities Fund, with Argyll and Bute Council contributing £125,000 as part of the Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund.

A further £267,000 came from the Tarbert Harbour Authority itself.

The shoreside facilities project consisted of five phases, with the first of these being the the new toilet, shower and laundry block with upgraded disabled facilities, which opened in December 2018.

Phases two to four involved the building of the new office and chandlery plus the pump-out station and recycling area and the fifth and final phase covered an extension to the parking facilities at the harbour.

It is estimated Tarbert harbour contributes approximately £850,000 a year to the community.

Sailing Cruising Scotland members who voted Tarbert to the top spot were keen to sing its praises saying: ‘Great facilities and beautiful surroundings’, ‘It just had to be. Tarbert Harbour is the best’ and ‘Big credit due and especially to the team that kept the shower block operational. Great team work all round’.