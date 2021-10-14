Star return to league action with victory

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

SAFL Division One Championship

Duncanrig 1 – Lochgilphead Red Star 7



RJD-sponsored Red Star travelled to Ballerup, East Kilbride on Saturday October 9 to play their first league game since February 2020 and returned home with three points after an excellent overall performance.

The visitors started the game on the front foot and could have been ahead after three minutes when Fraser Talbot’s long range effort came crashing back off the bar.

Star didn’t have long to wait before they opened the scoring, however, as Stuart MacLean reacted quickest to a slip in the Duncanrig defence to put his side ahead four minutes later.

Talbot again came close to his first Red Star goal but was denied by the crossbar for the second time after finding space to shoot in the box.

The lead was doubled soon after when Aaron Moore linked up well with Stuart MacLean on the right channel and powered his shot through the hands of the Duncanrig keeper.

Star had several chances to make the game safe in the opening half hour with Craig Aitken and Andy Weir providing the ammunition from the wide areas but the final touch was slightly lacking.

Coll McCallum was next to rattle the bar as his long-range effort took a bizzare bounce over the keeper’s head but the woodwork was once again kind to the hosts.

Duncanrig pulled themselves back into the game with a rare attack which saw Star switch off and concede a disappointing goal as the midfielder was able to burst through the Star spine unchallenged to leave Ally Lewis with no chance.

This stung Star back into action and the two-goal cushion was restored before the break when an excellent counter-attack saw Talbot lay a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Aitken, who finished with great composure to give Star a 1-3 lead at half time.

Star looked to put the game to bed as quickly as possible in the second half and did so as Aaron Moore grabbed his second of the afternoon following a slip from the Duncanrig keeper.

MacLean was next to double his tally as he proved too sharp for the Duncanrig defence and finished well from a tight angle to make the score 1-5 with half an hour to go.

This gave manager Weir the chance to ring the changes, with Ryan Caskie coming on to replace Aaron Moore and helping himself to two goals of his own from close range to make the final score 1-7.

The only sour note was an injury to goal-scoring substitute Caskie which will rule him out of Star’s next game.

Star look to make it back-to-back wins on Saturday October 16, again on their travels to Port Glasgow OBU.