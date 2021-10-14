Shipshape for pier busking day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray’s stone pier has been given a much-needed clean by a team of volunteers led by Donald MacDonald of DA MacDonald contractors and Al Rodden ahead of a big day of fundraising.

Buskers will entertain around town on Saturday October 16 in aid of a community bid to buy the pier.

Arguably the world’s best piper, Inveraray’s own Stuart Liddell, will perform to launch the Pipers for Piers and Buskers for Bollards event at 10am.

Linda Divers, Inveraray Community Council convenor, said: ‘I’m hopeful that the buskers around town in the morning and on the green from midday will not only help boost the pier fund through public generosity, but raise awareness about the project.’

To finish the day there will be a jam session in the George Hotel beer garden from 6pm prior to the regular Saturday entertainment starting at 8.30pm.

The pier fund target is £100,000, with some £16,000 already raised.