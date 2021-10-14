Racing Elaine’s off to Spain

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Elaine MacEachern is heading for Madrid to race in the Spanish round of the Women’s Motocross World Championships in Madrid this weekend.

The motocross racer from Ormsary – now living in Inverclyde – met two of her main local sponsors earlier this week to thank them for their support.

Elaine said: ‘I have a new look on my bike that shows off a couple of the local sponsors who have put a massive extra effort into getting me to Spain.

‘I’d like to thank all the local businesses who have sponsored me throughout the year and a big thank you particularly to DA MacDonald Contractors Ltd and A&D Watt Plumbing and Heating.

‘Their support in getting me back to the tracks this year after three years has been incredible and I’m grateful to them for giving me this opportunity to race and be able to go to Spain.

‘A special mention to Dyce Carriers Ltd, David Ferguson at Aquatiq and my uncle at Michael Dempster Building Contractors for their very generous sponsorship towards this trip.

‘Not forgetting dad, mum and Elizabeth; Gavin Gorrie for all his help at home with prepping the bikes and van with us and to Douglas Watt for all the driving and trackside support.’