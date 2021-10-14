Joanne helps make cycling easier in Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Joanne Clark has been in post as Ardrishaig Bothy project co-ordinator since early September.

Her mission is to encourage people to walk and cycle for everyday journeys.

Ardrishaig Bothy itself is one of a number of bothies around Scotland operated by national cycling charity Cycling UK.

Hosted by Scottish Canals at Ardrishaig Pier, the bothy focuses on raising awareness of cycling and walking routes, increasing confidence in people’s travel journeys, creating partnerships to enable bikes on buses and improving local route knowledge.

It also offers a platform for the community to share feedback and suggestions.

Joanne, from Lochgilphead, succeeded Alec Ohnstad in the role and is looking to build on progress already achieved by Alec.

She explained: ‘To help people to cycle and walk more we are working with local businesses and organisations to ensure access is as widely available as possible.’

The bothy has a of number electric bikes, or ‘ebikes’ in partnership with Mid Argyll Community Pool as well as traditional modern bikes available for the community to borrow for two-week trials. These can be used to commute, exercise daily or for daily tasks.

There are also weekly social rides which begin at the bothy and vary in length.

These are inclusive, socially-distanced pedals which people of all cycling abilities are welcome to join.

The Bothy also offers 0ne-to-one confidence-building rides for those who would rather ride at a slower pace and practise their cycling skills.

Joanne said: ‘The led rides are available to anyone, and it doesn’t matter what your ability is, or whether you haven’t been on a bike for a while.

‘We are also looking at organising some led walks as well.’

Businesses can also borrow bikes for a trial period to see if they work for them.

For more information and or to sign up for led rides or walks, contact joanne.clark@cyclinguk.org.