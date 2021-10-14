Harper wins second Mull Rally – 19 years after his first

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Daniel Harper celebrated a superb Beatson’s Building Supplies Mull Rally victory when the event finished in the early hours of Sunday October 10.

The Mini JCW WRC driver topped the podium 19 years on from his maiden 2002 win.

Daniel said: ‘It’s been a long wait for this second win and I think that actually makes it better than the first one. I always, always wanted to win driving a Mini.

‘As always, this has been a fantastic event – but it’s been tricky. The weather’s never straightforward and we took a bit of a gamble on Saturday morning, taking a slick when we thought it would dry up a bit. That’s what this rally’s all about.’

The Englishman was the last non-Muileach to take victory on what was a typically challenging all-asphalt event.

Local hero and winner last time out Paul MacKinnon retired from the lead when his Ford Fiesta Rally2 MkII suffered an engine problem on Saturday afternoon.

The second leg of the event was a heart-breaker for local fans with Dervaig’s John MacCrone also departing after an engine issue in another Fiesta Rally2 MkII following the Mishnish Lochs 3 test.

For the first time in its history, the Mull Rally was a round of the British Rally Championship and the arrival of the nation’s finest and fastest drivers was a source of immediate action.

Matt Edwards, chasing a hat-trick of BRC titles, was one of the first victims of the event, sliding off the road on the third corner of the opening stage.

Having recovered from significant damage to the right-rear of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, the Welshman’s recovery drive to move up 135 positions to fifth at the finish – setting a string of fastest times and breaking stage records along the way – was one of the stories of Saturday.

Edwards’ countryman Osian Pryce was, however, the BRC master of Mull. Running a sister Volkswagen from the Mel Evans Motorsport team, Pryce delivered the perfect drive to score maximum points and a superb second place.

William Creighton was another star BRC performer, finishing an outstanding eighth to score maximum junior points in the British series.

Mark Constantine, Vauxhall Corsa; Kyle White, Peugeot 208 R2; William Creighton, Ford Fiesta Rally4, and David Bogie, Ford Escort, also celebrated class success on the island, with Bogie’s sensational third overall meaning Eddie O’Donnell, Ford Escort, picking up the class D award.