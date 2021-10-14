Giving young people a helping hand

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Third Sector Interface (TSI) – which supports charities and non-profit groups in the region – is helping young people achieve their potential.

TSI is undertaking the volunteering element of the Young Person’s Guarantee, a government-backed scheme bringing together employers, partners and young people.

It aims to connect every 16-to-24-year-old in Scotland not in work or studies with the opportunity of a job, apprenticeship, further or higher education, training programme or volunteering.

There are opportunities for 60 young people in Argyll and Bute to take part in a six-month volunteering placement with some of the region’s best known charities.

Each young person will be fully supported by a dedicated mentor throughout the placement, offering a fantastic stepping stone towards study or work.

Young people will receive £30 per week, all travel expenses and a Saltire Award recognising their achievements on completion of the placement.

Check out the website argylltsi.org/youngpersonsguarantee if you would like to refer yourself, someone else or would like more information.