Bring your own bag and help yourself to veggies

It makes perfect sense – and, in the words of one of the scheme organisers, ‘puts veggies into bellies’.

Lochgilphead-based MS Centre Argyll has been working in partnership with ACT (Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust) and the Lochgilphead Co-op to offer a food share of surplus produce to the community.

The programme has been a huge success and MS Centre manager Karen McCurry said: ‘On every day we have food outside the centre – which is Monday, Thursday and Friday at least – we have a large number of people collecting food for themselves, their friends, relatives and neighbours.

‘The food share is for all in the community and saves food from going to waste. Some members of the community will use the vegetables to make soups to give out to their neighbours, which is fantastic.

‘During the winter months, with the help of volunteers, we will be making soups which will be out on the table on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

‘All in all, it helps reduce waste and gets veggies into bellies.’

To enjoy the produce, just bring your own bag and take what you need.