Announcements – October 15, 2021

DEATHS

COFFIELD – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 8, 2021, Sharon Ann Coffield, in her 52nd year, 40 Cara View, Tayinloan, dearly beloved partner of Brian, much loved mum of Brian, Lee, Chevonne and Julian, a loving nana and beloved sister and aunt. Sharon’s funeral will take place in Woodside Crematorium, Paisley on Saturday October 16, at 11.30 a.m. To which all friends are respectfully invited.

MACNEILL – John. Peacefully at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on October 3, 2021, beloved husband of Isobel, loving father of Gordon and Fiona and proud grandfather. Funeral service has taken place.

MEREDITH – Peacefully at home, An Cala, Lochgair, with his family by his side, on October 8, 2021, Barrie Ronald Weston Meredith, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Vivienne, much loved father of Mandy and respected father-in-law of Ian and a good friend to many. A Graveside service will take place at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations to Macmillan Nurses or Maire Curie Care.

YOUNG – Suddenly at his home, Achnabreac Lodge, Lochgilphead on October 11, 2021, James ( Jim ) Young, aged 82 years. Beloved and loving husband of Marie Wilson; cherished dad of George and Kevin; much respected father in law of Heather and Shona; adored papa of Stephen, Carys, Jade and Jake and proud great-grandpa. A dear brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle and cousin to all the extended family. A good friend and much respected former work colleague to many. A private family service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Monday October 18, at 11am. Additional mourners are welcome to join the family at Achnabreac Cemetery or as the Funeral Cortege leaves Lochgilphead Parish Church at approx. 11.45am. Family Flowers only. Donations can be made directly to British Heart Foundation or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

SWEENEY – Alastair, Dolleen, Fiona and all the family of Marion (Morag) Sweeney would like to express their sincere thanks to all who attended Morags funeral and paid their respects to the cortege. Also to all who sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy. Thanks also to Reverand William Crossan for a moving and heartwarming celebration of Morags life. Thanks also to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their sensitive support and to the Ardsheil Hotel for excellent catering. Thank you also to all the Carers who looked after Morag at home. A special thanks to Fiona for all the care she gave Morag.

THOMSON – Alan, David and Raymond would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of condolences on the passing of their dad (Hamish). Special thanks to Kenny Blair and staff for their professionalism. Thank you to Rev William Crossan for his uplifting service. Special thanks to the carers who attended and cared for dad at home. Thank you to the Argyll Hotel for their catering. A huge thank you to everyone who paid their respects to dad on his final journey, it was very much appreciated.

MEMORIAMS

DAWSON – Jack, Mamie and Gladys, dearly loved and greatly missed.

– Bill Dawson and family.

MUIR – Treasured memories of Ian, a loving husband and dad.

You are forever in our hearts.

All our love.

– Ellen, John, Maurice. Xxx

MUIR – In loving memory of Ian, a loving dad, father-in-law and grandad.

– Love Angela, Kenny and Kerr.