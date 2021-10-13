Overnight resurfacing closures for A82 by Loch Lomond

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Major £470,000 resurfacing improvements on a 2km stretch of the A82 by Loch Lomond, from Ardlui to Kenmore Wood, began on Sunday October 10.

The work sees closures and convoys overnight from 8pm to 6am for the next two weeks.

No works are planned for Friday or Saturday nights. Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times. Transport Scotland has scheduled the works in four stages:

A82 Kenmore Wood – Sunday October 10 to Wednesday October 13 (four nights).

A road closure will be in place between Tarbet and Crianlarich during overnight working hours. A signed diversion route will be in place via the A83, A819 and A85.

A83 Ardlui Station – Thursday October 13 to Sunday October 17 (two nights, excluding Friday and Saturday).

A road closure will be in place between Tarbet and Crianlarich during overnight working hours. A signed diversion route will be in place via the A83, A819 and A85.

A82 North of Ardlui (Phase one) – Monday October 18 to Wednesday October 20 (three nights). A road closure will be in place between Tarbet and Crianlarich during overnight working hours. A signed diversion route will be in place via the A83, A819 and A85.

A82 North of Ardlui (Phase two) – Thursday October 21 to Tuesday October 26 (four nights, excluding Friday and Saturday). A 10mph convoy system will be in place during overnight working hours.

The A82 will remain open during the daytime to keep disruption to a minimum, with a temporary 30mph speed limit, as drivers will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative, said: ‘This £470,000 project on the A82 will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety of this section of the route for road users.

‘The traffic management proposed, involving road closures or the use of a convoy system, is essential to the safety of roadworkers and motorists given the narrow road widths present at these locations.

‘We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the required work overnight.’