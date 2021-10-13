Arrest after Taynuilt hit-and-run
Police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a man died on the A85 near Taynuilt following a suspected hit-and-run.
The man has been released pending further enquiries into the incident, which happened at around 1am on Sunday October 10 on the A85 at Kirkton and led to the death of 61-year-old Jimmy Harris, who lived in Taynuilt.
Detective Inspector Scott Hamilton said: ‘Our thoughts are with Jimmy’s family and friends at this time, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.
‘Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to please come forward.’
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0293 of October 10, 2021.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.