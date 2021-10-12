Kyles joy after sudden-death cup triumph

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Celtic Cup Final

Kyles Athletic 1 Oban Camanachd 1 (Kyles Athletic won 4-3 on penalties)

Kyles Athletic lifted the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup for the first time since 2017 when they beat Oban Camanachd 4-3 on penalties following their 1-1 draw at Taynuilt Sports Field.

On a heavy pitch following recent rain, the clubs agreed that the final would go straight to penalties in the event of a draw rather than playing extra-time.

Roddy MacDonald gave Kyles the lead on 35 minutes, but Malcolm Clark ensured the sides would go into the break level when he equalised on 42 minutes.

The closest to a second-half goal was an Andrew MacCuish shot which was superbly saved and cleared by John Whyte, who also did well to deny Connor Howe a late winner.

With no further scoring and the pitch cutting up, match referee Iain Kennedy took the contest to a penalty shoot-out.

Oban Camanachd Scott MacMillan scored, but Robbie Macleod did likewise for Kyles.

There were further successes for Oban Camanachd’s Daniel Cameron and Kyles Athletic’s Callum Millar.

The tension heightened as Daniel MacVicar and Luke Thornton both failed to convert, before Garry Lord and Ross MacRae both scored to make it 3-3 and the shoot-out was now at sudden death.

Oban Camanachd’s Andrew MacCuish smashed his penalty wide, giving Roddy MacDonald the chance to win it for Kyles.

The Kyles Athletic captain held his nerve to strike the final, decisive goal before being presented with the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup by the sponsors.

It was the first trophy success for Kyles Athletic boss Robert Baxter in his maiden season in charge.

Baxter said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon. This is testament to the efforts of the whole squad.

‘I’m just a wee calming influence on the boys and whilst I might load the gun, they are the ones who fire it.

‘The guys have worked so hard all season, and with all our injuries; we have dug deep and come out on top.’

The Celtic Cup final wasn’t the only action on Saturday, as Kilmory lost out at home to Kilmallie in the Mowi Central League.

Kilmallie youngster Shane O’Rua gave Kilmallie the lead on four minutes.

Ben MacKinnon, another youngster with first team experience, made it 2-0 three minutes later.

Euan Gilmour pulled a goal back for Kilmory on 34 minutes, but Michael Rodger restored Kilmallie’s two-goal cushion a minute after.

Kilmory’s Jamie Baxter made it 2-3 on 40 minutes and it stayed that way until the break.

The second half belonged to Michael Rodger as he took his tally to four goals with strikes on 46, 54 and 70 minutes to make the final score 2-6.