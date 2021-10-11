Your Pictures – October 8, 2021
Ardrishaig reader Cheryl Ratcliffe-Nye took this week’s incredible photograph using the super macro feature on her mobile phone.
Cheryl said: ‘It’s a wonderful time of year to see so many species of fungi.’
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
PIC:
no_a41YourPictures01_Cheryl