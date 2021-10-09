Strollers victorious at Nethercraigs tournament

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Strollers walking football team returned from Glasgow with silverware as they triumphed in an invitational tournament.

Hosted by Pollok Utd on Sunday October 3 the competition would also raise funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Eight teams took part and the Strollers faced tough competition – but after their last competition victory in Portugal confidence was high.

Manager Russell Anderson had two new players to add to his squad with Duncan Crawford and Neil Anderson earning call-ups after some impressive Tuesday night showings – and the fact that they were both over 60.

They joined the usual suspects of Duncan ‘The Cat’ Litster, Arthur ‘The Bike’ McCulloch, Stuart ‘The Woodsman’ Johnston and ‘The Scribe’, Jimmy Litster.

The Strollers got off to the best possible start with a resounding 8-0 victory; the Woodsman scoring twice but eclipsed by Bros, as the Anderson twins each grabbed a hat-trick.

Game two saw the Strollers’ impressive start continue with a Woodsman double and a single apiece this time from Bros.

Victory saw the Strollers guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

Manager Anderson decided to shuffle the pack slightly for the third match, but unfortunately just succeeded in shuffling his hamstring.

It was to be a blow for the manager but a major boost for the rest of the team as he would now be a non-playing manager.

A 4-0 defeat served only to harden the Strollers’ resolve that they would need to be at their best for the upcoming semi-final.

With Duncan Crawford moving to goalkeeper, it meant The Cat was let loose and he repaid the manager’s faith by scoring twice. The Woodsman and Neil Anderson completed the scoring in a 4-1 victory.

Giffnock stood in the Strollers’ way in the final, and a big crowd watched on as manager Anderson delivered his final team talk.

Someone remarked that it was akin to Churchill speaking, perhaps referring to the talking dog rather than the statesman.

It did the trick, with McCulloch marshalling his defence and Crawford standing firm in goal, strikes from D Litster, a Johnston brace and Anderson (the better looking one) secured victory and ensured the trophy was heading back to Argyll.

At the trophy presentation in the Corkerhill Community Hub, manager Anderson, remarkably, managed to hobble up to collect the trophy.

To complete a great double for the Strollers, Arthur McCulloch received the player of the tournament award.

A great day out and, more importantly, a fantastic fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust as the day raised £3,500 and counting.

Lochgilphead Walking Football is on Tuesday evening between 6pm and 7pm at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

Go along and you’ll be made most welcome.

