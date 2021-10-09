Midton adapts with HIE help

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Lochgilphead manufacturing firm has diversified into new markets created by the pandemic after securing investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Midton is an industry leading specialist in cast acrylic, producing a range of custom products including bespoke acrylic lighting components, acrylic embedments, sculptural forms, recognition awards and deal toys.

In the early stage of the pandemic the firm started producing PPE such as face masks, initially as a community service and then commercially.

More recently it has been producing larger items such as screens to enable social distancing in workplaces.

This, however, required business modifications, particularly the factory building to accommodate the efficient production of these larger items.

The total project costs amounted to £48,580. A contribution of £17,837 from HIE helped towards the costs of installing new equipment and for additional research and development work.

HIE area manager for Argyll and the Islands Morag Goodfellow said: ‘Manufacturing is an important element of our economy in Argyll.

‘Midton has adapted its operations when faced with the challenges of the past year, improving its efficiency and servicing new markets.

‘The company continues to adapt and innovate so it remains a significant local employer providing valuable skilled jobs.

‘It is now in a strong position to expand further into these new markets.

‘This will provide security for their employees, which in turn helps retain an active population and vibrant community.

‘I am very pleased we have been able to support this project and look forward to continuing to work with Midton.’