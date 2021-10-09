Lochgilphead Community Council
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Already a subscriber? Login here
The first meeting of Lochgilphead Community Council since March 2020 will be held on Monday October 11.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting at Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, starting at 7pm.
Social distancing of one metre will be observed and masks must be worn.