Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 8, 2021

Music to community ears

The community bid to buy Inveraray Pier is definitely gathering momentum.

It was just finding its feet when the pandemic hit and since then it’s not been the best of times to ask for donations. Yet, despite that, money is coming in thanks to the generosity of individuals and organisations.

How much of an asset could local people make Inveraray Pier if it was in their own hands?

Next week’s planned music day around town is another fantastic demonstration of the feeling that exists for a structure that was allowed to crumble over many years.

If you play music, get in touch with the organisers and let them know – details are on this week’s front page.

Changing times

Times have changed for farming in recent decades, particularly in Argyll where active farms are fewer, with lower people and livestock numbers while forestry plantations have taken over our hills.

Hill farmers have always worked together for the benefit of everyone.

It might look different to the old days, but it is great to see imaginative, productive land use at Ladyfield Farm and people wanting to be part of a community.