Trip of a lifetime for hero Claire

Royalty and politicians had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with Argyll and Bute’s local hero at the ceremonial opening of the Scottish Parliament.

Despite being ‘a bag of nerves’, Lochgilphead’s Claire Cameron had a great time as she joined local heroes from across Scotland as guests of honour at Holyrood.

Claire, who works as an outreach and community development worker at the MS Centre Argyll, was chosen by Jenni Minto MSP to represent Argyll and Bute as a local hero who makes a positive difference to the lives of others.

They received an invitation to attend the Scottish Parliament’s opening ceremony in Edinburgh on Saturday October 2 to mark the start of the sixth parliamentary session.

Jenni Minto explained: ‘The work of Claire, and everyone at the MS Centre, is truly inspirational.

‘Claire is dedicated and passionate in her mission to improve the health, wellbeing and happiness of others.

‘Through the pandemic Claire helped the MS Centre in moving online and ensured those in need remained connected to the centre and received the support they needed.’

Claire took her mum Elizabeth with her on Saturday to Holyrood to enjoy the occasion with her – and for moral support.

She said: ‘We had a wonderful day at Scottish Parliament. My mum came with me on the day to celebrate with me and enjoy the atmosphere of it all.

‘I was a bag of nerves, so I was so happy to have my mum by my side.’

Claire continued: ‘I was fortunate enough to have a conversation with the the Duchess of Rothesay who was very nice.

‘She asked where I was from and what I had been doing during Covid lockdown.

‘The Duke of Rothesay and the Queen spent time talking to local heroes, finding out what they had been up to and having a chat.

‘It was a real honour standing next to other incredible Scots who went above and beyond to help others during crazy times.

‘Jenni Minto came to meet myself and my mum after the service to show us around parliament, where we went into the debating chambers to take photos and to have a look at her office.

‘We also had a chance to have a quick chat and photo with Nicola Sturgeon.

‘The event was so well organised, everyone was so friendly and helpful. This was an experience of a lifetime that I will not forgot.

‘I am so thankful that I was nominated. We work as a small, close team at the centre and we do what we do for the love of it.’