Thought for the Week, October 8 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Autumn is a wonderful time to observe nature.

I love how the green leaves of the trees slowly change into a golden yellow colour before the tree disperses of them and they gently fall to the ground.

The tree seeks a time of rest in winter and therefore needs to let go of all its decayed leaves so that it can bud in spring and flourish in summer.

Watching this process reminds me of an important lesson that we can learn from the trees as we enter into the autumn period and look ahead to the winter months.

Just as the trees don’t stubbornly hold onto their dead leaves, so must we seek not to hold stubbornly onto any unnecessary hurtful weight in our lives.

Ephesians 4 v 31 – 32 reminds us that we need to get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice.

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.

Are you perhaps holding onto something that is preventing a freshness to the season ahead?

Could it be that the decayed leaves are piling up in your heart and you need to discard of them for good?

If so, why not reach out to the Lord in prayer because He longs to hear from you.

Ask Him to reveal any thoughts, circumstances, issues, or any other ‘decayed leaves’ that you may be stubbornly clinging to, so that you can release them and watch the leaves fall and drift away this season.

Pastor Ryan Taylor, Lochgilphead Baptist Church.