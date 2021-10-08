Sound of music to lift Inveraray Pier funds

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Musicians from near and far are rallying round to boost a community bid to buy Inveraray Pier.

The sound of music will echo around the Royal Burgh next weekend as artists entertain the public on a special buskers’ day.

The event is the brainchild of folk musician Robin Campbell, now living near London.

The town has always been a favourite place for Robin and his wife, with family links to Argyll going back generations, many happy holidays and musical gigs.

The connection goes back to the days when Robin was one half of the Scottish folk duo Lomond Folk in the ’60s and ’70s.

Inveraray was a favourite place to stop over when travelling to and from gigs in Campbeltown, Islay or over the hill to Dalmally and Oban.

Robin explained: ‘The pier has always been central to the town and indeed, when I was young, my singing partner and I would sit at the pier watching the Waverley berthing, while visitors headed for ice creams, teas and the pint of heavy or a wee hauf ‘n’ a hauf.

‘To see it derelict really upset me.’

It was after donating to the Inveraray Pier Fund Go Fund Me page that Robin contacted Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers, who is leading the community bid.

‘Having seen the success of Buskers’ Days for the community in my own town,’ said Robin, ‘I suggested the possibility of a similar event in Inveraray, emphasizing that it must be a community event supported by local people and local musicians of all genres to make it work on the day.’

The fun day of music is planned for Saturday October 16, starting at 10am and finishing at 5pm.

There will be ‘Pipers for Piers’ with top piper Stuart Liddell, pipe major of world Grade One champion Inveraray and District Pipe Band, along with Mid Argyll Pipe Band.

Around Inveraray ‘Buskers for Bollards’ will entertain – including Scott and Craig of local group The Camans; talented singer/guitarist from Balloch Joe Quinn; superb young singer Abbie Cuthbert, Robin himself and more besides.

Buckets will be shaken and all donations gratefully received.

To join in the busking or volunteer to help on the day, contact Linda Divers on 07388 165366 or Robin Campbell on 07860 667557.

Next week’s busking day will boost the fund, which stands at well over £15,000, with a £100,000 target.

Speaking recently, Linda Divers acknowledged the support received so far, saying: ‘It shows us that our efforts aren’t in vain and people really do care about the pier.

‘Once again thank you to all who have donated one way or another; your generosity really is appreciated.’