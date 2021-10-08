Room for improvement on council climate pledge

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A climate campaign group has said it hopes the council’s promise to tackle climate change does not amount to ’empty words’.

Argyll and Bute Council backed a motion on climate change by council leader Robin Currie at its virtual meeting on September 30.

It pledged to renew the council’s commitment to tackling climate change, and to acknowledge the United Nations’ warning of a ‘Code Red for Humanity’ situation on climate change.

It also reaffirmed the authority’s determination to contribute to battling the impacts of climate change at all levels and declared a climate emergency.

Moving the motion, Councillor Currie told the meeting: ‘Four years ago, the council agreed the administration’s priorities for the life of the council.

‘Greener and cleaner communities was one of the key things in the overall vision, backed up by subsequent investment in the years to follow.

‘In September 2019, the full council meeting saw the admin bring forward a motion on concerns relating to climate change, setting out actions that the council would take.

‘We recognised back then the growing concerns about climate emergency and put in place the climate change action group for strategic activity to play our part in battling climate change.

‘The work of that group has been reported and you can see just some of the achievements this council has made in contributing to the global effort.

‘We must keep going – we have no choice; the world has no choice and the situation demands it.

‘As we have recognised before and do so again, it is an emergency, and that is why I bring this motion today, as the world turns its attention to Scotland, to Glasgow, for the summit in November.’

Campaign group Time for Change Argyll and Bute welcomed the move, but expressed disappointment that councillors failed to back an amendment by Councillor Dougie Philand which proposed fully divesting the council’s pension fund from fossil fuel industries.

Speaking to his motion, Councillor Philand said: ‘The Strathclyde Pension Fund, which represents 12 local authorities, invests millions in fossil fuels.

‘The latest inter-governmental panel on climate change reports that we still have time if we act decisively and immediately.’

The amendment attracted just three votes so the motion was overwhelmingly approved.

In a statement, Time for Change Argyll and Bute said: ‘Our council has now joined over 230 local authorities up and down the country in acknowledging the urgency and severity of the climate crisis, and the need to reduce emissions as much and as quickly as possible.

‘The council is already taking steps to decarbonise its estate, which we applaud, and all papers that come before the council will now have their implications on the climate considered, which is also a very positive step.

‘There is, however, more to be done – for example fully divesting the council’s pension fund from the fossil fuel industries which, unless they move away from their current emissions trajectory and stop all new developments now, will cause 3ºC of warming.

‘The Strathclyde Pension Fund, of which Argyll and Bute Council is a member, currently invests over £500 million in fossil fuels and has made only vague commitments to divest.

‘We have asked the council to take a stronger stand on divestment, yet the amendment proposed by Councillor Douglas Philand was defeated.

‘We hope that this does not mean that the declaration of a Climate Emergency is just empty words, and encourage the council to back up its declaration with some concrete action.’