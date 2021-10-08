Police report – October 8, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Possession of drugs

At around 9pm on Monday September 27 a car was stopped on the A83 near Lochgilphead, and searched by police. A man aged 19 was found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis. He was charged and issued with a recorded police warning.

Herbal cannabis

Police had cause to search a 29-year-old man in Campbell Street, Lochgilphead at about 5.15pm on Friday September 24. After being found to have a small bag of herbal cannabis in his possession, he was charged and issued with a recorded police warning.

Recorded police warning

A man aged 19 was charged and issued with a recorded police warning after officers had cause to search him in Paterson Street, Lochgilphead at about 9.15pm on Monday September 27, when he was found to have a small bag of herbal cannabis in his possession.

Bag of cannabis

At about 9.30pm on Saturday October 2 in Craignish Place, Lochgilphead, police officers had cause to search a 24-year-old man who was found to have a small bag of herbal cannabis in his possession. He was charged and issued with a recorded police warning.

Crash witnesses wanted

Police are investigating after an orange Renault car collided with the corner of a building on Lorne Street, Lochgilphead at about 4.30pm on Friday September 24. The car failed to stop and drove away in the direction of Stag Park, Lochgilphead. The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Theft from grave

Between Friday September 3 and Friday September 10 at Achnabreac Cemetery, Lochgilphead, a blue ceramic pot containing a hydrangea plant and ornamental pebbles was removed from a grave, causing great distress to the person who tends the grave. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Careless and inconsiderate driving

At about 5.10pm on Friday September 24 at Ardlarach Road, Ardfern, a man reported to police that another man drove at him deliberately in a van in an effort to scare him. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.