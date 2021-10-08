MSPs debate Rest as convoy introduced

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The state of the A83 over the Rest and be Thankful was the subject of a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday October 6.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron called for the debate on the next steps for the Rest to deliver a permanent, long-term solution.

The Conservative MSP said: ‘I welcome the progress that has been made in terms of identifying a new route into Argyll and Bute to replace the existing A83 Rest and be Thankful pass, but it is clear that the timescales to deliver the new route do not meet the urgency that is expected by local residents and businesses, who are at their wits’ end.

‘There is clear consensus for Transport Scotland to act with greater urgency, and I feel it is right that MSPs from all parties have the opportunity to discuss this issue given its immense importance to the people of Argyll and Bute.’

The debate was held just as the A83 at the Rest was placed under convoy in response to a forecast for heavy rain, with a convoy operation expected to be in place until this weekend.

More on this story in next week’s edition.