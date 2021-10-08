Bid to upgrade transport connections for Argyll’s ‘whisky islands’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay and Jura could benefit from major transport improvements if a £50 million bid for UK government funding succeeds.

The Whisky Islands project has been proposed byArgyll and Bute Council to build on growth in both islands’ drinks industry

The scheme would involve investment in the islands’ infrastructure, primarily the road network linking both the ferry terminals on Islay including carriageway improvements, active travel investments and an electric bus service.

It would also lead to the replacement of the current Jura ferry with a larger hybrid or electric ferry together with road improvements on Jura.

The transport bid is for a share in the UK government’s Levelling Up fund which will see local authorities across the UK compete for a share of £4.8 billion capital funding to support investment projects.

In addition, Argyll and Bute Council is applying for regeneration funding from the scheme with a £20 million bid that would include upgrading of the areas surrounding the route between Ardrishaig and Crinan.

This project would include regeneration to improve marine connectivity, public realm upgrades and further development on vacant sites such as new housing and new holiday accommodation.

Council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘The council has successfully delivered a wide range of ambitious capital projects of various sizes in recent years all of which have been aimed at delivering on many of our priorities for the region.

‘The Levelling Up Fund presents a great opportunity to build further on what has already been achieved and the projects are ones that we couldn’t otherwise afford to do. They have great potential to transform our communities.’