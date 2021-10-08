Achievement and friendship on Yvie’s trek

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A bruise on a sensitive part of her anatomy aside, Yvie Young had a great time as she conquered two Munros and raised tons of cash for a breast cancer charity.

Yvie found time between interviews with Hello Magazine and Channel 4 to talk to the Argyllshire Advertiser about her experiences on the annual Coppafeel charity fundraising trek in the company of celebrities.

The media interest was not just in Yvie, though it should have been, but can be explained by the company she was keeping.

Known as ‘Come Fly with Gi 2021’ the trek was spearheaded by Coppafeel ambassador Giovanna Fletcher, 2020 winner of I’m a Celebrity alongside TV presenter Emma Willis and actress and Strictly Come Dancing competitor Gemma Atkinson.

Coppafeel was founded in 2009 by Kristin Hallenga and her twin sister Maren after Kris was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23.

The charity aims to spread the word – particularly among younger women, and men too – of the importance of checking for anything unusual that might suggest the early stages of breast cancer.

With base camp set up at a scout camp in Glen Lyon, Lochgilphead nurse Yvie and around 100 other women prepared to tackle 3,553-foot high Schehallion then 3,984 foot Ben Lawers over five days in September as part of a 120-kilometre trek.

‘It was a challenge,’ explained Yvie. ‘In fact it was bloody hard work.

‘Coming downhill particularly, I struggled. But we went at our own pace and got there.’

With the ladies split into groups of around 25, Yvie had Gemma Atkinson as team lead with expert Charity Challenge leaders guiding every group.

‘I’ve never camped in my life,’ said Yvie, ‘but I loved it’.

‘I slept like a log every night, but we were averaging 10 hours per day.

‘The scenery was amazing, but I’ve never seen anything like Schehallion – never again. It was scrambling over boulders, and it was raining that day. I came home with a bruised bottom.

‘But it was great fun, despite the challenges. And it was such a fantastic feeling. If I could bottle it, I would take take a sip every day.’

In total, the trek raised £400,072 and rising. After paying her own registration fee and buying her kit, Yvie raised around £4,000 herself thanks to generous donations from Mid Argyll businesses and individuals.

She said: ‘I want to thank everyone who supported me in this challenge.’

And she has caught the double-Munro bug. ‘I can’t have climbed two Munros and only do one again, so I will keep it up,’ said Yvie.

She added: ‘I fully intend to apply again next year for the Coppafeel trek.’

There are plans for ‘Team Gemma’ to meet in Manchester next January.

‘We had such a good time,’ said Yvie. ‘It was great fun and we made friends for life.’

She continued: ‘Being diagnosed with cancer was horrible, but actually the positives outweigh the negatives because it’s opened so many doors for me.

‘The people I’ve met, the things I’ve done. Life goes on, sometimes for the better.’

As for Yvie’s next charity challenge – there was rumour of a parachute jump, so watch this space…