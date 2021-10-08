A83 reopens under convoy after overnight detour
The main A83 carriageway at the Rest and be Thankful reopened under convoy at 8.45am on Friday October 8 after heavy rain forced traffic on to the old military road local detour the previous afternoon.
The old military road was used overnight under convoy for safety reasons in the landslide-prone location in response to a forecast for heavy persistent rain, with drivers facing lengthy delays sitting in queues.
Workers with trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland manned the diversion as heavy rain fell.
A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Our teams remain on site working on the landslide mitigation work when conditions deem it safe, and we will continue to monitor the weather and hillside conditions closely.’