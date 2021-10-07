It’s Argyll, it’s original – and it’s next week
The ever-popular MOJO festival is primed and set for Saturday October 16 in Craignish Village Hall.
The annual (before Covid interrupted, that is) celebration of all genres of original music by Argyll artists will feature the brilliant talents of Catherine Fincher, Hannah Boaden, Rory O’B, The Lush Puppies and Charles Martin.
Doors open at 7.30pm to people aged 16 and over, with the acts taking the stage between 8pm and 12.30am.
Entry is by ticket only, available from Millstone Wholefoods in Oban, Ardfern Stores and the Argyll Book Centre, Lochgilphead.
Masks must be worn on entry, and the organisers ask that you do not attend if you have any Covid symptoms, in which case tickets will be refunded.