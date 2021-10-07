Crime and cakes at Lochgilphead’s bookshop

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

With the ‘support local’ message very much in the air, emerging from the pandemic, one of Lochgilphead’s fantastic independent shops is hoping for a good turnout for its first event in almost two years.

As part of the Bookshop Day celebration of independent bookshops on Saturday October 9, the Argyll Book Centre in Lorne Street will host one of Argyll’s most popular authors for a special book signing event.

Oban author Lindsay Campbell will visit the shop between 11am and 1pm. Her books, including Ane Compact of Villany, Now Prisoner Within and Accused and Persewed, reveal all kinds of intrigue, murder, riot and theft in old Argyll.

Recently published, her latest book Blood and Battery contains fascinating tales of historic crimes very close indeed to Mid Argyll.

On a lighter note, away from the blood-soaked misdeeds of the past, the Argyll Book Centre will also have cake, tea, coffee and more cake available all day on Saturday in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Bookshop Day is a one-day celebration of UK high street bookshops, encouraging book lovers to support and enjoy their local bookshop.