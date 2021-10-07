And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Gym enthusiasts can get that midweek workout once again as liveArgyll re-opens its cardio room in Lochgilphead town centre.

The fitness suite in Lochgilphead Community Centre will be open Monday to Friday from 7am and is the ideal venue for early bird exercisers who want to fit in a cardio session in or those wanting to exercise during the day.

The cardio room is equipped with state-of-the-art car­dio­vas­cu­lar ma­chines in­clud­ing tread­mills, cross-train­ers, bikes and a row­ing ma­chine.

In addition to the current fitness sessions at Mid Argyll Sports Centre, morning classes have been added to the schedule at the community centre.

Each class will run from 7.15-8am. Mondays will be for body weight circuits; Tuesdays, high intensity training; Wednesdays, absolute core; Thursdays and Fridays high intensity interval training.

Customers are asked to come ready to exercise as there are no changing facilities in the building.

For fur­ther in­for­ma­tion call Lochgilp­head Com­mu­nity Cen­tre on 01546 604788 or Mid Ar­gyll Sports Cen­tre on 01546 603228.