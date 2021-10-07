Announcements – October 8, 2021

BIRTH

YOUNG – Alasdair and Gwyneth, née Preece, are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter, Flora Mari on September 27, 2021. First grandchild for Bill and Rona, Lochgilphead and Ifor and Alison, Cambridge.

RUBY WEDDING

HARROW – At Campbeltown Registry Office on October 10, 1981, Alan married Carole, two beautiful daughters and their wonderful families later, we are so blessed.

DEATHS

MACLEAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on September 30, 2021, Helen MacLean née Mitchell, in her 89th year, of 64 Kirk Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of John MacLean, a caring sister, sister-in-law and a much loved auntie.

THOMSON – Peacefully at home, 4 Hazelbank Court, Campbeltown, with family by his side, on October 1, 2021, James Adam Thomson (Hamish) in his 87th year, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Armour, dear partner to Cathie Mathieson, a loving dad to Alan, David and Raymond and a caring granda and great-granda. James’s funeral will take place today, Friday, October 8 at 1.00 pm in the Lorne and Lowland Church. The cortège will leave the church at 1:30 pm. We will travel up Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the Service at the Lorne and Lowland Church, alternatively you may pay your last respects to James along our route.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MCCALLUM – Patricia and family would like to express their gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sudden loss of Neil. A special thank you to Rev. Lyn Peden for her comforting service, to funeral directors Kenneth Blair and family for their invaluable professionalism throughout and to the Argyll Arms Hotel for purvey. Our thanks to all who attended the church service and everyone who paid their respects at the funeral cortege made its way to Kilkerran Cemetery.

MCNEIL – Iain, Yvonne and families would like to thank everyone for their cards, telephone calls and kind messages of sympathy received following the sudden death of their mother, Flora. Grateful thanks to the island nursing staff for their care and attention. Also to the Rev. Anne McIvor for her most comforting services, assisted by the church elders and organist. Thank you to the funeral undertaker, Kenneth Blair and staff for their dignified professionalism, and the staff of the Gigha Hotel for catering. Finally many thanks to the local community and friends who travelled to the island for paying their respects in church along the route and at the cemetery.

TURNBULL – The family of the late Ian Turnbull would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Our thanks to nursing staff at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee for their care and attention given to Ian during his illness. Special thanks to Rev. Robert MacLeod for a personal service and tribute; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance and caring arrangements; to the Stag Hotel for purvey. Finally our thanks to family and friends who travelled to pay their respects at Achnabreac Cemetery.

MEMORIAMS

LIPPE – Precious memories of Feuna Margaret Kerr, died October 9, 1992, age 26 years.

The leaves and flowers may wither.

The golden sun may set,

But the hearts that love you dearly

are the ones that will never forget.

– Mum, Iona, John, Paul and Feuna

Love you always Mum,

– Peter-John xx

MEIKLE – In loving memory of Drew, who died October 9, 2016.

Miss you so much Lambsy.

Tread softly because you tread on my dreams.

– Love Catherine Ann.