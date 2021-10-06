Healthy living put at the heart of new housing plan

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A housing strategy that aims to focus on the health and well-being of residents has been approved by Argyll and Bute Council.

At a meeting on Thursday September 30 councillors approved a new five-year plan drawn up in consultation with the region’s health and social care partnership and its housing occupational therapist.

The new strategic housing investment plan outlines the importance of ensuring adequate provision of specialist accommodation in the new build programme and incorporates a statement focusing on the essential role housing plays in supporting and maintaining independence, health and well-being of residents.

The vision for the authority’s housing plans is stated as: ‘People in Argyll and Bute with health and social care needs have access to housing options that maximise their health, wellbeing and independence.’

The five-year plan sets out proposals to build more than 1,000 affordable homes over the next five years of which around 343 will be completed in 2021/22 and more than 700 additional homes in subsequent years.

The council has overall responsibility for the investment plan but it is drafted in collaboration with partners including landlords, communities, developers, the Scottish government and other stakeholders.

The proposals will be submitted to the Scottish Government for review in October.

Council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘The delivery of local affordable housing in Argyll and Bute remains a priority for the council.

‘We want our communities to thrive and we want to attract new residents and business to the area.

‘This investment not only provides much-needed good quality homes for future generations, it also provides employment opportunities for many people in the construction industry, including new apprenticeships, which will generate additional investment in the local community.’