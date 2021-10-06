Harvest of generosity beside Loch Fyne

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

West Lochfyneside parish was able to make a generous donations to food banks Hope Kitchen in Oban and Food for Thought, Dumbarton after harvest thanksgiving services in Lochgair and Inveraray on Sunday October 3.

 