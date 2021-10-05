Petals for Peta as she steps down
After six years serving on the committee of Inveraray Senior Citizens, Peta Robb recently retired from the role. To mark the occasion, Marjorie Walker presented her with some flowers by way of thanks for her contribution.
The first group meeting of Inveraray Senior Citizens is due to be held on the afternoon of Wednesday October 13.