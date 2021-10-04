Your Pictures – October 1, 2021
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
This week’s featured photograph was taken by Emma Stewart on September 21, and it shows the Harvest moon over Ardrishaig.
The September full moon falls close to the autumn equinox, and owes its name to the fact that it appears around the traditional harvest time and perhaps allowed harvest work to continue later into the night.
The autumn equinox is when the equator is almost in line with the centre of the Sun, which happens twice a year – around late March (spring equinox) and late September (autumn equinox).