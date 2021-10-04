Sheep prices buoyant at Islay and Dalmally sales

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The breeding sheep trade was good at United Auctions’ Islay mart on Friday October 1 as 4,242 feeding and breeding sheep were sold, with 2,460 lambs averaging £84.68 (+£17.65).

At the show prior to the sale the judge, Mr R Blackhall, Milton of Durris, Banchory, selected a BFL shearling from Daniel McMillan, Tallant as his champion which later sold to £900 to Islay Estates.

His reserve champion was a BF shearling from Mr Elliot Bowman, Mid Craggabus, which later sold for £600, also to Islay Estates.

A United Auctions spokesperson said: ‘In keeping with other principal centres, lambs took a considerable rise on the previous sale and this would undoubtedly be one of dearest sales of lambs held at Bridgend.’

Leading lots and prices

LAMBS – SUFFx – £106, Uiskentuie; £106, Islay Estates; £105, Bola Na Traigh; £103, Ardbeg; £102.50, Rockside; £102, Islay Estates; £100.50, Duich; £100.50, Ballimartin; £98, Dunlossit, Lossit; £98, Coultorsay; £98, Ardbeg; £98, Smaladh; £97, Uiskentuie; £96, Islay Estates; £95.50, Rockside; £94, Islay Estate; £94, Coultorsay; £94, Islay Estate; £92, Ardnave; £91, Ballinaby; £91, Duich; £91, Coultorsay; £90, Islay Estates. LLEYNx – £107, Ardbeg. TEXx – £150, Blackrock; £111, Uiskentuie; £105, Ballivicar; £101, Mansefield; £100, Ballimartin; £97, Stanalane; £96, Dunlossit, Lossit; £95.50, Ardbeg; £95, Auchnaclach; £95, Starchmill; £94, Coultorsay; £94, Starchmill; £93, Ardbeg. CHEV – £105, Grulinbeg; £86, Tormisdale Croft; £85.50, Ardfarnal; £80.50, Tormisdale Croft; £80, Sealladh Na Mara. CROSS – £77, Mansefield; £77, Ardtalla Estate. MULE – £105, Islay Estate; £100, Ballytarsin; £94, Islay Estates; £93, Duich; £90, Smaladh. BF – £90, £82, Islay Estate; £75.50, Ceannacroic; £73, Lossit Dunlossit; £72, Islay Estates; £70.50, Kelsay.

RAMS – SUFF – £450, £420, Coille; £350, Eorrabus; £300, 7 Claddach. BFL – £900, Tallant (Daniel McMillan); £650, Beamish Croft; £600 x 2, £550, Coille; £520, Eorrabus; £500, Coille; £300, Eorrabus. BELT – £780, £500, Bayview; £450, Stanalane. CHEV – £320, Ballivicar. BF – £600, Cruach (Robbie Brown); £600×2, Mid Cragabus (E Bowman); £550, Ballachlaven.

GIMMERS – TEXx – £175, Kirkby. CROSS – £148, Kirkby; £130, Duich. MULE – £152, £120, Coille; £120, Lorgba. BF – £128, Lower Cragabus; £125, Dunlossit, Lossit; £106, Smaladh; £103, Uiskentuie.

STOCK EWES – BF – £150, £102, £92 & £88, Uiskentuie. CROSS – £101, Duich. MULE – £90, Duich.

EWE LAMBS – SUFFx – £100, Charlotte Street. BELTx – £93, Ballachlaven. TEX – £205, Bayview; £93, Charlotte Street. MULE – £126, Bola Na Traigh; £125, Smaladh; £120, Mulindry; £120, Smaladh; £118, £108, Bayview; £105, Smaladh; £102, Bola Na Traigh; £101, Ballytarsin; £100, Isand. BF – £72, Ceannacroic.

FEEDING EWES – SUFF – £148, £144, Stanalane. TEX – £138, Blackrock; £117, Grulinbeg; £110, £106, Starchmill; £98, Ardbeg; £89, Blackrock; £78, Auchnaclach. CHEV – £79, Tormisdale; £73, Uiskentuie. CROSS – £69, Charlotte Street. MULE – £88, Islay Estates; £87, Ballachlaven; £84, Ardnave. BF – £80, Cnoc Na Faire; £65, Lossit; £64.50, Bola Na Traigh; £60, Cnoc Na Faire; £60, Islay Estates; £60, Blackpark.

Top prices per kilo

LAMBS – SUFFx – 267p, Smaladh; 265p, Islay Estates; 264p, Ardtalla Estate; 262p, Ballinaby; 261p, 257p, Islay Estates; 257p, Duich; 257p, Ardnave; 251p, Coultorsay; 247p, Lossit Dunlossit; 247p, Ardnave; 244p, Coultorsay; 244p, Islay Estate; 243p, Coultorsay; 243p, Ballimartin. TEXx – 278p, Blackrock; 252p, Ballimartin; 247p, Ardnave; 246p, Ardtalla; 244p, Ballivicar; 244p, Islay Estates; 244p, Mansefield; 243p, Lossit Dunlossit. BELTx – 256p, Blackrock. CHEV – 272p, Croft 2 Port Mor; 254p, Coillabus; 248p, Ardfarnal; 246p, Ballivicar; 244p, Grulinbeg; 241p, Croft 2 Port Mor. CROSS – 250p, Beamish Croft; 232p, Ardtalla Estate. MULE – 254p, Ardnave; 242p, Mansefield; 241p, Ardnave. BF – 220p, 211p, Ardfarnal; 208p, Coilabus; 208p, Ardfarnal.

Dalmally Auction Mart

Demand was ‘exceptional’ at Dalmally on Saturday October 2 as United Auctions sold 1,633 sheep of all classes. Lambs averaged £67 (+£16.99).

United Auctions said that all classes of lambs were in exceptional demand and ‘many more could have been sold to meet the needs of a large turnout of buyers’.

Leading lots and prices

LAMBS – SUFFx – £80.50, Duntuim. TEXx – £105, Dunans; £100, Ardbeg; £92, Dunans; £92, Craig; £90.50, Craigmore; £85.50, £85, Craig; £85.00, Ardbeg. CHEV – £84, Blairmore; £77.50, Kilvaree; £73, Blairmore; £73, Ballard; £73, Wester Bleaton. CROSS – £74.50, 10 Eastfield; £73.50, Balnahard. MULE – £95, Dunans; £79, Ederline Estate; £79, 10 Eastfield. BF – £80, Duntuim; £67.50, Largie; £67.50, Glenfeochan Estate; £66, Achnaba; £64, Glenfeochan Estate; £64, Dunans; £63, Fidden; £62.50, Achnaba; £62.50, Castles Estate.

GIMMERS – CHEV – £100, Ardchonnel. CROSS – £130, 10 Eastfield.

EWES – LLEY – £73, Kilpatrick Croft. TEX – £78, Craig; £71, Fidden. CHEV – £80, Ardchonnel; £75, Ballard; £75, £68, £67, Ardchonnel. CROSS – £69, Balnahard; £65, Ardchonnel. BF – £68, Fidden; £58, Fernoch; £56, High Field Croft; £56, Cuiluaine; £52, Ardchonnel; £50, Fidden.

RAMS – BF – £150, £120, Stronmagachan.

Top prices per kilo

SUFFx – 252p, Duntuim. TEXx – 292p, Craigmore; 266p, Birchfield; 261p, Craig; 256p, Birchfield; 252p, Craig; 247p, Ederline Estate; 235p, Dunans; 225p, Ardbeg. CHEV – 256p, 246p, 243p, Ballard; 240p, Blairmore; 235p, Ardchonnel; 234p, Lochdochart; 232p, Blairmore; 232p, Wester Bleaton. CROSS – 278p, 256p, 247p, Balnahard; 240p, Eastfield; 237p, Croft 162. MULE – 240p, Ederline Estate; 236p, Duntuim; 232p, Eastfield; 230p, Saulmore. BF – 237p, Glenfeochan Estate; 233p, Fidden; 229p, Dunans; 228p, Glenfeochan Estate; 227p, Saulmore; 227p, Birchfield; 222p, Achnaba.