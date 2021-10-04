Revealing Mid Argyll’s Gaelic voices

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Work has begun at Kilmartin Museum with Gaelic tradition-bearer Àdhamh Ó Broin asked to weave Gaelic language and culture into the exhibitions being developed as part of the museum’s ongoing redevelopment project.

‘Gaelic Voices’ is a project that aims to interpret the museum’s collections and stories in ways that brings the Gaelic perspective to life for visitors.

Funding from Bord na Gàidhlig’s communities fund Taic Freumhan Coimhearsnachd, has enabled Kilmartin Museum to work with Gaelic specialist Àdhamh and with the area’s Gaelic medium education unit to develop Gaelic content relevant to Mid Argyll.

Àdhamh Ó Broin has spent years researching central Argyll’s Gaelic dialect and holds a unique archive of voice recordings featuring native speakers.

Based in Glasgow, he is a sought-after advisor to the film and television industry, most famously on international hit drama Outlander.

Àdhamh recently met with the Kilmartin Museum team, and together they visited ancient sites such as Dunadd Fort, where he shared his enthusiasm for Kilmartin Glen.

‘Gaelic has been spoken in this area for the best part of two millennia, and was the common language in the kingdom of Dál Riata from its establishment,’ explained Àdhamh.

‘Kilmartin Museum’s redevelopment offers an amazing opportunity to highlight Gaelic language and culture in Mid Argyll, and to reveal the rich tapestry of its traditions and folklore which is woven into the landscape and natural world.’

Kilmartin Museum director and curator Dr Sharon Webb MBE said: ‘When we reopen in 2023 our new exhibitions will feature Gaelic music, song and poetry as well as the written word and traditions, ensuring that all users of Gaelic, whether native speakers or learners, benefit from opportunities to use the language in a museum context.

‘It has been fascinating working with Àdhamh to reveal the rich stories, perspectives and ‘voices’ which we will represent throughout the exhibition, linking local history and prehistory with Gaelic culture.’