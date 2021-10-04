Action packed day for young soccer stars
It was a welcome return to action for more than 400 young footballers from across Argyll and Lochaber when Lochnell Football Club held its fifth football festival at North Connel at the weekend.
Postponed from last year, the popular event attracted 54 teams across six primary school age groups, with fun fours and five-a-sides for younger children in the morning followed by keenly contested seven-a-side matches for older players in the afternoon.
After a day of non-stop action, each player richly deserved their commemorative medal, provided by Anderson Banks Solicitors and Estate Agents, sponsors of the festival for the second year.
Lochnell Football Club greatly appreciates the continued support of the local firm and also thanked all visiting teams, coaches, parents and referees for making the day such a resounding success.