Inveraray members wanted to decide wind farm funding

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

People living in the Inveraray area are being invited to serve on the An Suidhe Wind Farm Community Fund panel.

The panel makes decisions about awards from the An Suidhe fund, which supports charitable activities in the areas of Dalavich, Eredine, Furnace and Inveraray.

This is an opportunity to help ensure the fund is spent on projects that provide real benefit to those communities.

The panel meets once a year, in November, to advise on grant awards.

Panel membership is a voluntary role, though travel and childcare costs related to meetings will be reimbursed.

Grant-making experts Foundation Scotland were appointed by the wind farm operator, RWE, in 2012 to administer the community fund.

The foundation works with the panel to help decide how funds are to be awarded.

The panel itself comprises two members from each of the four communities; one is a community representative and the other a community councillor or director of Dalavich Improvement Group.

If you are aged 18 or over and live in the Inveraray area, then you are invited to nominate yourself for this role.

A role profile and a nomination form can be found by visiting the www.foundationscotland.org.uk website at searching the ‘Our news’ tab for the Inveraray panel story.

Nomination forms must be returned to Foundation Scotland by 5pm on Monday October 18.

In the event of more nominations being received than there are vacancies available, selection will be through a fair and transparent process run by Foundation Scotland.

For more information contact Tom Black by email tom@foundationscotland.org.uk or telephone 0131 5240331.