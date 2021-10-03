Inveraray History Society
Inveraray History Society starts its new season on Tuesday October 5 in the church hall to allow for social distancing and space.
The opening meeting will feature a presentation on Understanding 17th and 18th Century Gravestones.
Mark Hatton will give an illustrated talk on gravestones which display symbols of mortality, resurrection and trade found in burial grounds around Inveraray and wider Argyll.
Mark will explain the meaning of these symbols and the messages they still convey today about the lives, hopes, fears and faith of people in this period, an important historical source.
Everyone is welcome, with a £3 charge for non-members.