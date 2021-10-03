Egg Shed in running for major architectural award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Egg Shed in Ardrishaig has been included in the shortlist for the 2021 Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Early in September the Scottish Canals-owned building at Ardrishaig harbour was announced as one of 14 projects to be given an award by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS).

These became the longlist for the RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award.

Now the Egg Shed – opened in 2019 and incorporating elements of a former egg grading station as a ground-breaking interpretation and community centre – is on a shortlist of five buildings showcasing architectural excellence in Scotland.

The others shortlisted are Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Bayes Centre in Edinburgh, The Hill House Box in Helensburgh and sportscotland’s National Sports Training Centre Inverclyde.

The Egg Shed, by Oliver Chapman Architects, is described in RIAS publicity as an ‘impressive regeneration project bringing its harbour back into the body of the village and telling rich stories of the local area and its people’.

It continues: ‘The Egg Shed has been brought back into use by Oliver Chapman Architects alongside a new building, combining robustness of character and extremely careful detailing. Using flood-resistant materials, The Egg Shed builds upon Scottish Canals’ existing facilities to allow tourism to flourish.’

The RIAS Doolan Award was established in 2002 to find and celebrate the best building in Scotland each year.

All types of architectural projects are eligible, including new-build, regeneration, restoration, extensions and interiors.

Buildings are assessed by an expert jury which looks at each project’s architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution, and sustainability.

It is named in memory of its founder and patron, inspired architect/developer Andy Doolan, who died in 2004, and the the award is supported by the Scottish Government.

The architects of the winning building receive the RIAS Gold Medal and a cash prize, making this one of the most significant architecture awards in the world.

RIAS president Christina Gaiger PRIAS said: ‘Community, culture and innovation sit at the heart of the 2021 Doolan Award shortlist, with projects spread across Scotland and demonstrating the dynamism and responsiveness of Scottish architecture today.

‘They showcase an exemplary approach to passive environmental control, a progressive design for deconstruction, the use of post-occupancy data to improve design, and placing end user and local community needs at the centre of the brief.

‘Taking a step back, the awards act as a mark in time, with buildings likely commissioned several years ago showcasing carbon-conscious approaches.

‘We should of course all stop to celebrate these exceptional buildings but at the same time consider those timeframes and the changes which need to be implemented now to deliver on our future carbon targets.

‘The celebration of these projects is also, therefore, a call to action and a reminder of the critical role that architects and the built environment play in tackling the climate emergency.’

Oliver Chapman Architects last year won the Ambassador Award at the annual Edinburgh Architectural Association Design Awards for its work on the Egg Shed.

The winner of the Doolan Award will be announced by the RIAS on November 30.

PICS:

Scottish Canals has developed this new interpretation and community centre with the expertise of Oliver Chapman Architects. Photo: Angus Bremner. no_a40EggShed02_PhotoAngusBremner

The Egg Shed blends the old egg packing station into a modern building full of character. Photo: Angus Bremner. no_a40EggShed06_PhotoAngusBremner