Scotland and Canada focus on greener farming

Leading scientists from Scotland and Canada are to meet virtually to discuss greener agricultural systems.

Experts from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the University of Guelph in Ontario will examine how technology is being used to boost the natural economy at next month’s virtual event.

Professor Rainer Roehe from SRUC, who will showcase his research into the mitigation of methane emissions from beef cattle, and Prof Asim Biswas from the University of Guelph, will discuss the use of smart farming techniques in Ontario’s grain production.

Supported by the Scottish Government, the event will include opening remarks from Mairi Gougeon MSP, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands, as well as an in-depth panel discussion.

Further presentations will be made by Prof Richard Dewhurst, who will talk about the Digital Value Dairy Chain project, led by SRUC; and the University of Guelph’s Prof Claudia Wagner-Riddle will explain how an integrated data sharing platform can expand the value of soil health and soil ecosystem services research.

The Digital Value Dairy Chain project, which aims to create 600 new jobs in south-west Scotland and Cumbria, recently received more than £21 million from the national funding agency UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Strength in Places fund.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive of SRUC, said: ‘We are delighted to be hosting this joint webinar.

‘Supported by the Scottish Government, it is the latest event in a long-running series of collaborations between the University of Guelph and SRUC.

‘It is particularly timely, illustrating examples of key research that aims to build back the natural economy greener and more sustainably from the Covid-19 pandemic.’

Malcolm Campbell, vice-president (research) at the University of Guelph, said: ‘At University of Guelph we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with fantastic colleagues at SRUC to promote collaboration between our countries that will catalyse innovation and fuel economic development.’

The University of Guelph and SRUC have collaborated on joint research and teaching for many years.

The Ontario Agricultural College and SRUC have many research interests in common, including animal bioscience, food agriculture and resource economics, animal welfare, environmental systems, plant agriculture, genetic improvement of livestock, organic farming, grassland, and food and agricultural policy.

The Zoom event, A Green Rural Recovery: Sustainable Natural Economies of Canada and Scotland, is free to attend and will be held on Tuesday October 12 from 4pm-5.30pm. Visit bit.ly/GreenRuralRecovery to sign up.