District news – October 1, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Kilmartin

Avid readers in and around Kilmartin have been invited to restock their bookshelves now that the popular monthly Book Swap scheme is returning.

Starting on October 6, and continuing on the first Wednesday of each month thereafter, book-lovers can meet at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church, Kilmartin to share and exchange books from 2pm until 4pm and to enjoy homemade refreshments at the same time.

The current literature collection has been in storage since the start of the pandemic so fresh supplies will be welcomed.

Donations of up to four books per person are invited, however, stocks are plentiful so there is no limit to how many books people can take away.

A spokesperson for the Book Swap added: ‘As usual you don’t need to bring a book or even look at them, we’re happy to welcome you if all you want is a cup of tea, a slice of cake and some company.’

Ardkinglas

Ardkinglas Gardens will be the setting for an unusual blend of music, theatre, dance and sculpture next week when Scottish creative group Oceanallover stages its ‘altered reality’ show.

Hosted by the Argyll Arts Collective, the event forms part of an international tour celebrating landscapes and wildlife of Scotland.

Oceanallover is a dance, theatre and design company based in south west Scotland making outdoor performance work for specific locations.

On Saturday October 9 visitors to Ardkinglas gardens will witness the elaborate staging of Ecdysis (In Vivo) from 3pm to 3.45pm and from 5pm to 5.45pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the Argyll Arts Collective’s website.

Dunoon

Dunoon Grammar has been named as Scotland’s first Digital Schoolhouse.

In partnership with Nintendo UK pupils and staff at the school will use play-based learning to engage the next generation of learners and teachers with the computing science curriculum.

Dunoon Grammar joins 50 existing Digital Schoolhouses located across the globe which work with a network of primary and secondary teachers to deliver free cross-curricular computing science workshops using play-based learning.

This recognition is the latest in a long list of business and computing related accolades for Dunoon Grammar.

The school also recently won the Apps for Good UK School of the Year and it became the first Scottish school to receive the JA European Entrepreneurial Award and the first Scottish school to showcase at World Education Week.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘Just when you think they’ve reached their peak, Dunoon Grammar does it again.

‘To say I’m proud is an understatement.

‘Dunoon is really leading the way when it comes to digital learning, and this is down to sheer hard work, commitment and dedication of pupils and teaching staff, and the support of our parents and carers.

‘The Covid pandemic demonstrated the importance of digital connectivity, so it is tremendous to see Dunoon Grammar promoting learning opportunities that help to build on this now and in the future.’

Gigha

A vital cargo sailed down the Sound of Jura last week as part of large-scale improvement works for the Isle of Gigha.

A shipment of type-one gravel sailed from Glensanda Quarry on the south coast of the Morvern peninsula.

Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust development manager Jane Millar said: ‘We needed a vast amount of material for our Gateway to Gigha project which will upgrade and create new pathways totalling a distance of more than nine kilometres.

‘Fortunately, a plan was pulled together to have the aggregate shipped in, rather than brought via lorries which would cause issues with road use, ferry capacity, and the project’s carbon footprint.

‘Path building will take place this autumn, with the hope that people will be able to start using some routes in early spring 2022.

‘This will mean our residents and visitors can explore Gigha at ease.’

The Gateway to Gigha project is supported by the Low Carbon Travel and Transport Challenge Fund and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.