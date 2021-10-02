Councillors clash over planning relaxation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two councillors from the same party have clashed over how long some planning restrictions should be relaxed in Argyll and Bute.

A report to the council’s planning, protective services and licensing (PPSL) committee proposed that planning restrictions relating to town centre activity should be relaxed, as they have been since July 2020, until March 2022.

But Conservative councillor Alastair Redman, one of three members representing the Kintyre and the Islands ward, expressed the view that those regulations should be relaxed indefinitely to ‘put growth first’.

His party colleague David Kinniburgh (Helensburgh and Lomond South), who chairs the committee, rejected that idea and asked Councillor Redman if he was proposing to let people do what they want.

Other councillors also expressed their opinions before the relaxations to the restrictions until March 2022 were agreed, as recommended by council officers.

Councillor Redman said: ‘Certainly it does seem to take a crisis to identify issues needing rectified, and I would argue for these to be extended indefinitely.

‘We should always incentivise growth and it should not take a crisis for us to put growth first.

‘I wonder if, post-pandemic, we were to have the same mindset, if we put jobs and opportunities first and if we were to extend this indefinitely?’

But Councillor Kinniburgh, also Argyll and Bute’s policy lead for planning and the area’s provost, responded: ‘I certainly would not concur with that. Are you proposing that we rip up the laws, bin them and let people do what they want?’

Councillor Redman replied: ‘I wonder if too much government can cause too many problems for the private sector. There are so many constituents I hear from about polytunnels. Signage on their shops. Windows, for goodness sake.

‘I do feel that at times, planning can be a bit over-zealous, and I would like a growth-centric approach.’

Councillor Gordon Blair (SNP, Cowal) remarked: ‘I am losing the will to live. While it is nice to hear views, can we move on and get on with planning?’

In the report, council executive director Kirsty Flanagan said the council has ‘sought to support businesses through this challenging period’ through a formal relaxation to planning enforcement and the requirement to apply for planning permission for changes of use and structures within town centres needed to facilitate resumption of business activity following lockdown.

She added that ‘…failure to address breaches of planning control at the current time may give rise to longer-term issue in relation to the management of development, and/or customer satisfaction, particularly where an unauthorised development is subject of a complaint from a neighbour who would ordinarily have had opportunity to comment.’

PICS:

Argyll and Bute provost and chair of the planning committee, Councillor David Kinniburgh. NO_c52davidkinniburgh01

Kintyre and the Islands councillor, Alastair Redman. no_a40Redman01