Argyllshire Advertiser leader – October 1, 2021
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
It’s a strange one, the fuel situation.
There seems to be no one reason for it but, for whatever reason, a sort of mass hysteria seems to have taken hold elsewhere in the UK. Just as when people believed toilet roll was in short supply, they have decided to look after number one.
National media arguably played its part in reporting a situation which may or may not have been as serious as portrayed, but social media undoubtedly fans the flames of any rumour.
Add to this an apparent lack of drivers with the required training to deliver fuel, Covid absences, the knock-ons of Brexit including an impact on the labour force and
Claire
P1 numbers