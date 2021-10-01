Zambian teaching role for Lochgilphead pupil

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A sixth-year Lochgilphead pupil is planning to leave school next summer and head straight back to the classroom – but in very different circumstances.

Tom West will swap his pupil role for the position of teacher when he heads to southern Africa with an Argyll-based charity.

Project Trust supports young people to teach overseas and 17-year-old Tom is delighted to be working with the organisation.

‘I have chosen Project Trust because they send volunteers to where they are most needed and can have the most positive impact possible,’ he explained.

From its home on the Isle of Coll, Project Trust annually selects around 300 young people from across the UK for eight to 12 month overseas teaching, social care and outward bound projects.

The charity ensures volunteers’ skills can be put to good use in their host communities and do not take work away from local people.

When Tom finishes his final year at Lochgilphead High School, where he currently holds the position of deputy head boy, he will head to Zambia.

Tom said: ‘In Zambia education and school are really important parts of life and give people great opportunities.

‘For me personally, this project will give me a great opportunity to experience a whole new culture and meet a lot of new people.’

As well as helping the Zambian pupils with academics, Tom will be hoping to have a kick around with them as he is a keen footballer and a longstanding member of the Lochgilphead Red Star youth team.

Tom has worked hard in the classroom and on the football pitch, but he has also displayed skills in the retail trade from an early age.

‘Tom might be familiar to local people as he has worked in Ferguson Butchers after school and on Saturdays for last three years,’ Tom’s dad Bruce West explained.

‘He was attracted to the Project Trust as it has a track record of supporting developing countries and communities and places volunteers where they are required and can make a difference.’

In order for Tom to achieve his goal of supporting young people in Zambia he needs to raise almost £7,000.

Tom has set up an online fundraising page in a bid to meet the costs of flights and accommodation.

He said: ‘The overseas placement will be very rewarding as I will be able to help with the development of those I meet and support them in making the most of the opportunities available.

‘The project will provide me with a wide range of skills and experiences that I will take forward with me throughout my life.

‘Any donation, big or small, that will help me achieve this goal is greatly appreciated.’

Bruce added: ‘He wants to volunteer as he sees it as an opportunity for self-development in a different environment and to make a positive contribution in a less developed part of the world.’

Tom has created a fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com and donations can be made there under Tom West Zambia.