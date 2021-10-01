Thought for the Week, October 1 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Insects are tiny creatures, but they make a massive contribution in keeping our world in balance.

They are responsible for the pollination of about 80 per cent of trees and bushes on the entire planet. Yet we often treat them in a dismissive way.

Let’s think about some insects.

Take the bluebottle. How often has it outwitted us with its amazing flight paths, ducking and diving to avoid our threatening gestures.

While we have developed some of the most sophisticated flying machines the world has known, none can match the bluebottle in its agility.

We have mentioned pollination. What insect is more important than the bee as it goes about its business from flower to flower ensuring that the plants will produce seed for another year and giving us honey as a product of its labours.

How beautiful too are its colours and the structure of its body – a remarkable little insect.

Then there is the humble moth and its gravity-defying antics walking across ceilings. It has a very fragile body but in its short life can nevertheless act out its own acrobatic skill in an amazing performance.

Or we may think of the spider and the beauty of its web, perhaps seen on a frosty winter morning. A true work of art woven with such delicacy.

In the bible we read this: ‘Go watch the ants, you lazy person. Watch what they do and be wise. Ants have no commander, no leader or ruler, but they store up food in the summer and gather their supplies at harvest.’ (Proverbs 6.6-8)

From this we can learn four things helpful to living: be diligent and hard-working; have an ‘I can do it’ attitude; plan ahead; remember teamwork is important.

David O McEwan, St Kiaran’s Scottish Episcopal Church, Campbeltown.