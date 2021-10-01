The GRAB Trust – helping keep Argyll beautiful

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Argyll and Bute charity is supporting communities to Keep Argyll Beautiful with litter-picking grants, free equipment loans, advice and guidance, safety considerations and the organisation of waste uplifts.

Recognising that there has been an increase in visitor numbers to Argyll this summer, the GRAB Trust – a charitable social enterprise promoting recycling and combating litter across the region – has teamed up with Argyll and Bute Council, Naturescot and Keep Scotland Beautiful for its ‘staycation’ campaign.

This encourages co-ordinated community action with a message to foster responsible attitudes to litter among locals and visitors.

Communities and individuals have been litter picking throughout the year with volunteers working tirelessly to keep their environment clean.

In recognition of this ongoing work, and to encourage more litter picks, The GRAB Trust has litter picking grants available for cleans carried out now until the end of November 2021.

Speaking after a litter pick at Lochgair on Saturday September 25, The GRAB Trust’s community litter volunteer co-ordinator Christina Saunders said: ‘It was a pleasure to support the Lochgair Association with equipment loan at their litter pick this weekend.

‘The GRAB Trust has been supporting the Lochgair Association for more than 10 years and the grant money it will earn from this pick is planned to go towards a new wildlife information board, to be situated at a view point between Loch Fyne and Loch Gair.’

If you know of a local community group or school that would like to conduct a litter pick and apply for a grant, email lapickers@grab.org.uk to register interest in the scheme.